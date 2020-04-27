LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters said a barbecue may have caused a fire at a Las Vegas apartment complex early Monday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire happened at the Fifty 101 apartment complex at 5101 O'Bannon Drive, near Decatur and Sahara, around 3:11 a.m. April 27.
When firefighters arrived, LVFR said heavy flames were on the patio of a first-floor apartment in a two-story building with 12 apartments.
LVFR said they had the fire under control in a few minutes. LVFR said the building was briefly evacuated and residents were able to return to their apartments within an hour, with the fire confined to one apartment. LVFR said no one appeared to be home when the fire happened.
While the cause of the fire is under investigation, fire investigators used heat detection equipment and found hot coals were still inside a barbecue on the patio. LVFR said they can't rule out the grill as the cause of the fire.
The Clark County Fire Department also assisted at the fire, LVFR said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.