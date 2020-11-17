UPDATE (NOV. 18): The Nevada Highway Patrol has released the identity of an 18-year-old man who died after a single-vehicle rollover crash on the I-15 near Sloan early Tuesday morning.
Kobe Bailey was ejected from the backseat of the car and pronounced dead on scene.
This marks the NHP's 55th fatal crash resulting in 61 fatalities for 2020.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died and three others were hurt after a crash on I-15 northbound near Sloan early Tuesday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 17, just north of the Sloan exit. NHP said a 2003 Volkswagen Passat was traveling northbound when the vehicle suffered a tire tread separation. The Passat entered the left shoulder and the driver over corrected to the right before crossing I-15 and entering a desert area on the right side of I-15. The car rolled an ejected a passenger in the rear seat.
The passenger, an 18-year-old man, died on scene, NHP said. The three others, two juveniles and an adult, were taken to University Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, NHP said.
