LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A sick passenger was removed from a Southwest Airlines plane as a precaution after a flight from Las Vegas to Baltimore on Saturday morning.

In an email, Southwest Airlines confirmed medical personnel met the plane when it landed in Baltimore:

Local medical personnel met Flight 2889 once it arrived at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport from Las Vegas due to reports of an ill Customer. Out of an abundance of caution, and in light of the recent concerns of the coronavirus, our Crew followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for responding to concerns to ensure the Customer, and those traveling with them, receive the assistance or support they may need.

Kelly Rowe was flying back to Baltimore after visiting her mother in Las Vegas.

She said flight attendants closed the curtain at the front of the plane and talked with officials in Baltimore about the situation on board.

"He kept putting his head on the seat and kind of leaning back like he wasn't feeling good," Rowe said.

The flight crew brought the ill passenger some medicine, according to Rowe.

"And the lady said, 'My husband's not going to take these.' And she said, 'No, you will take these otherwise this plane is landing right now.' It was scary because they didn't even tell him what he was taking. So that was kind of weird," Rowe said.

The ill passenger took the medication while a flight attendant wrote down the man's travel information.

Rowe said plane landed in Baltimore and was greeted by police, medical and hazmat officials.

The sick passenger and his wife were taken off the plane first, but other passengers were held on the plane while doctors talked on the intercom.

Rowe saw the coronavirus in the news, but the in-flight situation got her thinking.

"I really never thought about it until today."

Officials from the Maryland Department of Health weighed in on today's incident:

This afternoon, a passenger arrived on a flight from Las Vegas to BWI who showed flu-like symptoms and had recently traveled from Beijing, China.The person did not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for 2019 novel coronavirus testing but was referred to a medical facility for evaluation to determine whether additional follow-up was necessary. Per guidance from the CDC, no special action was indicated for this person or for any other passengers or crew on the flight.

Following evaluation by medical personnel, the person was released.