LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 57-year-old woman injured after a suspected drunken driving crash in late October died, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police responded to the three-car crash about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 20 on Mandalay Bay Road, on the northern end of the property.
A 2019 Nissan Versa carrying a couple from Pittsburgh, California was driving east toward Road to Mandalay, police said in a media release.
The driver did not slow down and hit a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta that had slowed for traffic. Police said that crash caused the Jetta to hit a 2009 Honda Fit that had also slowed.
The passenger of the Nissan, 57-year-old Sheila Mansapit, was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The Clark County Coroner's Office said Sheila died Oct. 26 of multiple blunt force injuries. LVMPD said they were notified of Sheila's death Dec. 16.
The driver, 59-year-old Richard Mansapit, was uninjured and arrested by police after they said he showed signs of impairment.
The crash marks the 100th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2019.
Court records indicate Mansapit faces charges of DUI resulting in death and failure to decrease speed. His next hearing was set for Jan. 29.
