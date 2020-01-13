LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas will celebrate grand openings at two parks later this month.
A grand opening for the new Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park, 9220 Brent Lane, is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 31, according to a release from the city. There will be a memorial statue unveiling, a chance to meet the sculpture artist and refreshments. Sheriff Joe Lombardo will speak at the event.
The 10-acre park, built by Rafael Construction and funded by Skye Canyon developer Olympia Companies, has a lacrosse field, soccer fields, basketball court and a shaded playground with benches.
“Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Alyn Beck was killed in the line of duty Sunday, June 8, 2014,” Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore said. “With full hearts, we will pause to remember him and his family.”
The second grand opening will be for the Jeremy Mitchell Huber Lacrosse Field at Teton Trails Park. The event will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 26, the release said. The event will include a lacrosse demonstration, the unveiling of a dedication plaque and refreshments.
The field's namesake, Jeremy Huber, died at age 18 on Jan. 26, 2015, and had been a lover of lacrosse.
“Huber’s memory, passion and dedication to the game he loved will forever be remembered,” Fiore said. “It was an honor for our community to name the lacrosse field for him on behalf of his family, friends and teammates.”
Fiore will attend both events.
