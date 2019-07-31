LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An explosion on the University of Nevada, Reno campus left 1,300 college students with no place to live this fall semester.
The school came up with a plan: turn part of a nearby casino into a dorm.
On Wednesday, representatives from UNR came to Las Vegas to talk to parents about how it will work. They held two town hall meetings.
“I have multiple questions,” said one mother during the meeting.
She wasn’t the only one. Valley parents came prepared with concerns, mostly about safety, transportation and food.
In just a few weeks, 1,300 students will move into the west tower at Circus Circus Reno. The university branded it “Wolfpack Tower.” Its the non-gaming, non-smoking hotel side of the casino.
“It sounds almost too good to be true,” said Stephanie Glade. Her son will be a freshman this year.
The comfy queen and king size hotel beds are staying. So are the 40-inch plasma TVs.
“I think it will be good for me,” said Yatziri Michicich, who'll be a freshman next year, and is hoping to live at Wolfpack Tower.
She was suppose to live in one of the dorms that was damaged in the explosion.
“I have a lot more clarity so like I know that this would be a good option for me,” said Michicich.
Glade was hoping her son would stay on campus for his freshman year, where she felt it would be safer.
“Kind of the regiment of being in school and someone kind of - big brother watching over you,” she said.
UNR representatives assured parents Wolfpack Tower will operate just like a dorm, with 24-7 security.
Amy Tanner also wanted her freshman son to be on campus for the college experience. She's not as worried about safety.
“I’ve worked in casinos here in Las Vegas for many years I know the surveillance that’s involved in a casino,” she said.
Wolfpack Tower is past Interstate-80, about a 10 minute walk from campus.
“So if my child is hungry he’s got to leave?” a mom in the crowd asked.
“My main concern would be definitely food, because I still need to eat,” said Michicich.
The vice president of Life Services for UNR said they’re adding a pop up dining hall for the first semester and will add another option in the spring.
“I don’t really relish the thought my child walking down the street and there’s homeless people. It’s just a concern,” said Glade.
At Wednesday’s meeting, representatives said there will be a shuttle service designated for students living in the tower.
“They’re doing the best they can for our kids and they have our kids interest at heart,” said Tanner.
Currently, students don’t know if they’ll be in Wolfpack Tower or not. A UNR representative said if all goes as planned, students and parents will find out by Friday.
The university is also still working out the contract with the casino.
School officials said they hope Nye Hall will be open by fall 2020 and Argenta by fall 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.