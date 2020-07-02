LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mother filed a lawsuit against Clark County School District last week after she said her special-needs daughter went missing for four days.
The lawsuit, submitted by Nitia Hall, was filed June 25 and alleges her daughter went missing from Fremont Middle School in October 2018.
According to the lawsuit, Hall's daughter was not properly placed on the bus after school on Oct. 25, 2018. The girl was enrolled in Nevada's Individualized Education Program, which required an adult walk her to the bus, according to the lawsuit.
"Due to CCSD’s negligence, [the girl] was not placed on the bus," the lawsuit states. The girl was admitted to Montevista Hospital as a result of the trauma she experienced while she was missing, the lawsuit said.
Hall is seeking money for damages in excess of $15,000 for the incident.
