LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who went paragliding and never completed his trip.
James "Kiwi" Johnston (Oroc) reportedly went paragliding on Aug. 22, police said. Johnston lifted off from Shoshone Mountain near Round Mountain with a goal of reaching Wendover. After about 24 hour of no contact from Johnston, the other two pilots in the group notified authorities.
NCSO dispatched a search and rescue team to the last logged coordinates by Johnston in the northern end of Nye County near Ninemile Peak. Eureka County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search.
Coordinates logs showed that Johnston was at an altitude of 14,516 feet, travelling at a speed of about 2.5 miles per hour when last logged. Police said Ninemile Peak has an altitude ranging from 8,800 feet to 10,000 feet mostly consisting of rugged forest terrain.
Search efforts in the daylight on Aug. 24 were unsuccessful. NCSO and ECSO withdrew from the search area to regather supplies and develop a search plan.
Civilian Air Patrol and Reach Medical Services also flew the area with no success.
NCSO said the circumstances and condition of Johnston were unknown as of Wednesday and the search was ongoing.
