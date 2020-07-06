LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Papa John's will be giving away free pizza to those in need Monday.
Starting at 11 a.m. July 6 at the Papa John's location at 3460 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegans can line up for a free large cheese pizza and two-liter Pepsi product.
Cars can begin lining up at 10 a.m. and the first 200 cars will receive the meal. In accordance with state safety guidelines, patrons will be asked to pull in, pop their trunk and remain in their cars as they wait. A Papa John's worker will place the food in the trunk.
Papa John's said they wanted to do the promotion to promote food security during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The previous community outreach events Papa John's held were such a success, with many families showing up to receive the free pizza and 2-liter. That’s why we have decided to host more community outreach events," Papa John's Las Vegas district manager Joseph Giroux said in a statement.
