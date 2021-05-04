LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Palms Las Vegas has been sold for a California tribe for millions.
Red Rock Resorts and the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority announced Tuesday that Palms was sold to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for $650 million in cash. San Manuel estimated the deal will close in late 2021.
"Today represents an important step for the Tribe and its long-term economic diversification strategy,” San Manuel Chairman Ken Ramirez said. “On behalf of the Tribe, we are thankful for the opportunity to join a community that we have come to know and appreciate.”
Red Rocks Resorts operates Station Casinos including Palms, Red Rock Casino, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.