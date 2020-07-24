LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pahrump Valley Winery can't serve alcohol temporarily after it had its liquor license suspended.
According to Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly, the Nye County Commission held a meeting July 7 to vote on the license for winery owner John Hobbs. Hobbs reportedly hadn't paid his license renewal fees or supplied the needed documents for renewal. The renewal was due July 7 by 5 p.m.
Hobbs reportedly missed that deadline. Commission Chair Debra Strickland gave Hobbs an extension until July 13 at 5 p.m. to submit proper documentation.
The extended was reportedly not met either. A notice for suspension was sent to the winery on July 15, Knightly said.
The Nye County Commission will consider the status of Pahrump Valley Winery's liquor license during a meeting set for July 29 at 9 a.m.
