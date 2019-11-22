NYE COUNTY (FOX5) -- A Nye County School District teacher has been arrested after allegedly having an unlawful relationship with a student.
On Nov. 15, district officials received information that the teacher, identified as William Spangler, 54, of Pahrump had an unlawful relationship with the student. The district immediately notified the Nye County Sheriff's Office and placed Spangler on administrative leave, according to the sheriff's office.
An investigation was launched, and it was reported that Spangler used the social media app Grindr to contact a Pahrump Valley High School student on the app. The student reported they had agreed to meet at a Pahrump hotel "for the purposes of sexual conduct," the sheriff's office reported. Spangler reportedly showed up at that hotel and met with the student.
It was reported there was a social interaction in the hotel room for several minutes before the student changed their mind, and Spangler left without the sexual conduct occurring, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities interviewed Spangler, who initially denied having contact with the student but subsequently admitted to contact at hotel; but continued to deny it was for a sexual purpose.
On Friday Spangler was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on a charge of attempted sexual conduct between a school employee and a student.
Investigators believe Spangler may have additional victims that have not come forward yet. Anyone who has information about contact between Spangler and students is asked to call 775-751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
