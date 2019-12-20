NYE COUNTY (FOX5) -- Three people face charges after Nye County Sheriff's Office school resource deputies received information a Pahrump Valley High School employee was selling methamphetamine to a student.
The employee was identified as Verona Worthington, 38, of Pahrump, a health aide at the school, according to a sheriff's office release. On Dec. 19, the sheriff's office received a report that Worthington had sold meth to a 16-year-old Pathway student.
The evening of Dec. 18, Worthington had gone to Comstock Park and sold meth to two juveniles, the sheriff's office said. Also present at the incident was Daniel Sandquist, 21, of Pahrump.
William Toldt, 50, also of pahrump, was dating Worthington, police said. He is a felony fugitive wanted by the sheriff's office on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and animals running at large.
Deputies executed a search warrant Dec. 19 at Toldt and Worthington's home. While there, Worthington admitted to meth use and selling it to the two juveniles.
She said she knew Toldt was wanted and so she had to take the drugs to the juveniles since he could not. However, she told police, she gave it to the juveniles and did not sell it to them.
While executing the warrant, Daniel Sandquist arrived on the scene and acknowledged he was present at the time Worthington gave the juveniles the drugs. He also admitted to using meth that had been delivered by Worthington, police said.
Inside the house, officers found meth and paraphernalia, the release said.
Sandquist, who was on probation, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, Child abuse and neglect, and probation violation.
Worthington was booked on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, Child abuse and neglect, possession of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, operation place for sale or use of controlled substances, sale of a controlled substance from an adult to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Told was arrested and transported to Desert View Hospital. When he is released, the sheriff's office said, he will face the same charges as Worthington.
(1) comment
That's methed up.
