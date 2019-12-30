PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- Rosemary Clarke Middle School eighth-graders are learning what its like to be a doctor and EMT through their Medical Detectives program.
The exploratory class follows a similar curriculum from Purdue University in Indiana.
Rosemary Clarke Middle School is one of the only schools in Nevada to go through a program like this.
"Even though we aren't exactly trained professionals we at least know the basics that way we can help a person until help arrives," eighth-grader Caydence Rubio said.
The class takes the roll of an advanced anatomy class, except students learn the basics of the human body through the eyes of those in the medical and forensic science field.
All students learn and get certified in CPR and first aid and learn alongside first responders in Nye County.
"To have even a young child 12-14 years old to be able to do that, to save a life if need be to take with them wherever they go," Rosemary Clarke Middle School substitute teacher Jessica Kenney said.
With the help of Pahrump Fire and Rescue, students were able to train at the Nye County Training Center. Over a three day field trip, students practiced how to help victims in the middle of emergencies.
"I like it because I'm learning how to save someone’s life," Rubio said.
In the program students learn to diagnose patients that come in with real illnesses, and students learn what to look out for and how to treat.
"Let's say a kid collapses, you can check their breathing, you know how to do CPR, you know how to use an AED," eighth grader Heaven Decambri said.
Although some students are not sure what they want to pursue as a career several students say this class has opened their eyes to a potential career.
