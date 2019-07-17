LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Pahrump Community Pool had to be drained after the sheriff's office said broken glass was found near the water.
Nye County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of vandalism at the pool the morning of July 10, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Employees told the deputies that on the morning of July 4, remnants of a glass Budweiser bottle were found on the ground by a lifeguard stand. The glass was so close to the pool that it was assumed there was glass in the water, the release said.
The pool was closed and drained, and glass remnants were found on top of the filter, the release said.
The pool contains about 250,000 gallons of water. The cost of draining and refilling the pool, including water and labor, was estimated at $25,000, according to the sheriff's office.
Nothing was caught on pool security video the evening of July 3 through the morning of July 4.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 or sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
