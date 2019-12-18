LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested two suspected "porch pirates" in a Spring Valley neighborhood.
Javier Lopez and Rachel Brown were arrested on Wednesday. Both suspects have a criminal record. Lopez was convicted of fraud and Brown was convicted of attempted burglary in the past.
Police said they cornered the suspects near South Westwind Road when they fled. The male suspect was found in a nearby backyard. The female suspect was taken into custody a short time later.
Officers located their vehicle at Caoulhart Drive and Evergreen Avenue. The vehicle was stolen and inside, they found packages totaling up to $1,529.00. Police also found a firearm.
During questioning, detectives determined the two had been living out of their cars for several weeks and were stealing packages. Brown stated she would sit in the back seat and let Lopez steal the packages. They would open them in the car and then throw away the packaging.
Police also determined the vehicle had been stolen from the Orleans Casino and that Lopez had used a valet ticket to steal it.
“I’m pleased that the cops took the time to track this down because it is prevalent in the neighborhood and it makes us feel unsafe,” said neighbor Eva Cisneros. “It’s a violation when they come on into your home and take things. Your property.
The two are facing three felony charges and two misdemeanor charges.
