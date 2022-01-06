LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash caused a closure of two ramps near 215 and I-15 Thursday afternoon.
Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened around 11:42 a.m. Jan. 6. A semi-trailer overturned "for unknown reasons." No injuries were reported.
Police said the semi-trailer was hauling lumber, which was blocking multiple travel lanes after the spill.
Wellman said 215 westbound to I-15 northbound transition ramp was closed, along with the Russell Road/Frank Sinatra off-ramp. I-15 northbound was still accessible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.