LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire at Wetlands Park overnight Wednesday burned about 10 acres, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
CCFD assistant fire chief Larry Haydu said the fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. for a fire at 5340 Broadbent Boulevard at the Wetlands Park.
When crews first responded, the fire was in an inaccessible area, CCFD said. They requested additional assistance from the Bureau of Land Management.
CCFD estimated the fire at approximately 10 acres in the preserve area of the park. CCFD said the pedestrian bridge near the Duck Creek bridge was lost and no one was injured.
While walking paths are still open, CCFD recommended people stay away from them due to smoke in the air.
As of 7:20 a.m., CCFD said the fire was 90% contained. CCFD, BLM and Nevada Division of Fire were on scene.
