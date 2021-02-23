LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A brush fire caused black smoke near the Strip during Tuesday's morning commute.
Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said there was an outside fire on the west side of the train tracks near Twain west of the I-15 around 6:10 a.m. Feb. 23.
Whitney said crews discovered it was a brush fire, but it was difficult for fire crews to initially access. The fire was officially "knocked down" at 6:35 a.m.
Northbound I-15 at Flamingo was closed temporarily due to the fire. The Union Pacific railroad also shut down temporarily for suppression efforts.
Whitney said no one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined as of Tuesday morning and damages have not been estimated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
