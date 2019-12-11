LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Oracle announced it would be moving its annual OpenWorld conference to Las Vegas since San Francisco was considered too expensive.
An Oracle spokesperson released a statement about the conference being moved to Las Vegas in 2020:
Oracle is excited to offer a modern, state-of-the-art experience for attendees at Oracle OpenWorld and Code One 2020 in Las Vegas. The city and its vast amenities are tailor-made for hosting large-scale events, and we look forward to bringing the industry’s most comprehensive technology and developer conference to America’s premier hospitality destination. Oracle continues to enjoy a strong relationship with the City of San Francisco and partners such as the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors. We look forward to working with our longstanding counterparts in San Francisco on future events.
OpenWorld is considered to be one the biggest technology events in the Bay Area and will be staying in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future.
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority official said they were "thrilled" with Oracle bringing its conference to Sin City.
"We’re anxious to have our new guests experience our world-class hospitality and incredible entertainment offerings," LVCVA said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.