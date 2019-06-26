LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Opportunity Village is looking for help with its Magical Forest.
The organization will be hosting several hiring fairs this the summer and plans to hire on the spot, according to an email from Opportunity Village. Attendees should come dressed professionally and bring a resume and ID.
General Labor Job Fair
- 4 – 6 p.m., Thursday, June 27
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, June 29
- 5 – 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 9
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, July 13
Retail, Culinary & Custodial Job Fair
- 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday, August 15
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, August 17
- 4 – 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 20
- 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday, August 22
For more information, visit Opportunity Village's events page.
