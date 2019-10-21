LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An effort between state and local law enforcement netted several arrests the first week of October.
The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Division of Parole and Probation and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department conducted Operation Safer Streets Oct. 2 through 9, according to a news release. During the operation, law enforcement conducted check-ins on high-risk offenders supervised by the division’s House Arrest, Intensive Supervision and Gang Units.
The probation and parole division monitors high-risk offenders who require intensive supervision and/or electronic monitoring on house arrest, the release said. High-risk offenders include those who have committed serious crimes, have lengthy criminal histories or are associated with gang members.
Police made 14 arrests during the operation. In addition, 40 home contacts were made and 15 more were attempted; 30 collateral contacts were made; one field/employment contact was made; and 14 drug tests were administered, the release said. New charges include possession of illegal substances and other parole and probation violations.
