NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A joint operation between local and federal law enforcement has yielded dozens of arrests in the Las Vegas Valley.
Over the last four days, the North Las Vegas Police Department, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Fugitive Investigative Strike Team partnered on Operation Safeguard, according to a news release from North Las Vegas police.
The North Las Vegas Police Department’s Problem Solving Unit worked with the strike team to capture 26 wanted fugitives and close 40 open investigations, the release said.
“Our Problem Solving Unit is specially-trained to solve difficult cases, and in just four days we were able to get dozens of criminals off the streets," North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda said. "It's this type of skill and collaboration that makes these operations a great success.”
For more information, contact the North Las Vegas Police Department's public information office at (702) 633-1824.
