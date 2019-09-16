LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified one of three victims killed in a crash Friday night in the west valley.
Johnathan Smith, 28, of Las Vegas was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a 2012 Lexus. The coroner's office said Smith died as a result of multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the accident.
Two other people, a 12-year-old girl and 42-year-old man who were in the Lexus, were also pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers were called to the area of West Flamingo Road and Duneville Avenue, near South Jones Boulevard, about 7:25 p.m. Sept. 13. According to Las Vegas police, a motorcyclist was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.
Smith was headed west on Flamingo just as the driver of the Lexus was making a left turn onto Duneville, police said. The Lexus crossed into the path of the motorcyclist.
The front of the motorcycle struck the right side of the Lexus, causing the bike to become embedded into the car and both vehicles to overturn, police said.
The occupants of the Lexus, the 12-year-old girl and a 42-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner did not have their identities available Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.