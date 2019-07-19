LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on the scene of a crash in the far west valley Friday morning.
The crash occurred at 5:45 a.m. when a single vehicle crashed into a light pole at West Lake Mead Drive and Reverence Parkway, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
The male driver sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, Metro said. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The area will be partially blocked while traffic officers investigate the crash, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.