LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was transported to the hospital Monday morning after a crash on the Rainbow on-ramp to eastbound 215.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the collision involved a gray Chevy Equinox and a blue Ford Expedition.

One person was transported to Spring Valley Hospital, NHP said. They were alert and stable.

The outer lanes of the ramp were blocked, with only a single travel lane open, NHP said.

