LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was transported to the hospital Monday morning after a crash on the Rainbow on-ramp to eastbound 215.
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the collision involved a gray Chevy Equinox and a blue Ford Expedition.
One person was transported to Spring Valley Hospital, NHP said. They were alert and stable.
The outer lanes of the ramp were blocked, with only a single travel lane open, NHP said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.