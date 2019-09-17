HENDERSON (FOX5) -- One person was in custody following a barricade situation Tuesday afternoon near Burkholder Boulevard and Major Avenue in Henderson.
The Henderson Police Department responded to a call about a dispute between ex-roommates in the 800 block of North Major Avenue about 12:10 p.m.
One of the roommates allegedly robbed the other using a deadly weapon, police said.
Police contacted the subject at the residence, and the subject barricaded themselves inside.
Henderson police have asked people to avoid the area of Burkholder and Major, and advised residents in the area to shelter in place.
No injuries were reported.
The barricade resolved about 3:30 p.m. One person was taken into custody.
