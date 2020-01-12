LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead following a camper fire Sunday morning northwest of Las Vegas.
A call came in about the fire at 9:08 a.m., Las Vegas Fire Rescue reported. Upon arrival at Kyle Canyon Road and Candy Street in rural Clark County, firefighters found a camper vehicle fully involved.
The fire was extinguished, but a person was found dead inside the camper, LVFR said. Clark County Fire Department investigators and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were en route to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
