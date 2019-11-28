LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said there was a fatal crash on U.S. 95 on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas.
U.S. 95 southbound was closed at Lake Mead by the Nevada Department of Transportation, NHP said. The crash was reported by highway patrol around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said several units responded to the crash.
#trafficalert Fatal Crash 95SB/Lake Mead Blvd, 1 confirmed deceased, multiple occupants transported to UMC. NDOT has a hard closure on US95SB, traffic is being diverted off at Cheyenne. Expect major delays in the area. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #eyesontheroad #nhp— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 29, 2019
NHP said one person was confirmed dead and several others were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.
Traffic was diverted onto Cheyenne Avenue and motorists were told to expect major delays in the area.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.