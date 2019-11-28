95crash.jpg

Southbound U.S. 95 was closed at Lake Mead Boulevard after a fatal crash Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said there was a fatal crash on U.S. 95 on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas.

U.S. 95 southbound was closed at Lake Mead by the Nevada Department of Transportation, NHP said. The crash was reported by highway patrol around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said several units responded to the crash.

NHP said one person was confirmed dead and several others were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. 

Traffic was diverted onto Cheyenne Avenue and motorists were told to expect major delays in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later.

