LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was critically injured in a crash near Mountain Springs.
The crash happened Friday evening on State Route 160, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Two vehicles, a Jeep and a passenger car, were involved.
One person was airlifted to UMC with critical injuries, NHP said.
SR160 was closed in both directions. Expect delays in the area.
The cause of the crash was unknown and remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.