LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Houston Hospitality announced Monday that On the Record, the speakeasy and club at Park MGM, will reopen on Friday, July 2.
According to a release, the venue will operate Fridays and Saturdays, opening at 10:00 p.m. All guests must be 21 years old or older to enter.
“We look forward to the Fourth of July weekend as Las Vegas visitors will join us in celebrating the reopening of our speakeasy and club, as well as the return of major entertainment at Park Theater,” Ann Hoff, president & COO of Bellagio and Park MGM, said in the release.
Bruno Mars is scheduled to perform 10 shows at Park Theater beginning Saturday, July 3.
The release said that Industry Nights at On The Record will relaunch later in July, but details will be announced at a later date.
