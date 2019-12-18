LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Ohio man was arrested in connection with a Las Vegas cold case homicide from 1996.
Toby Wilcox, 41, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 15 on a murder charge in connection to the 1996 killing of Timothy Owen, who died of injuries sustained after he was beaten behind a strip club, according to court records.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a 9-1-1 call on Sept. 28, 1996 just after 10 p.m. regarding a man who was found beaten behind Cheetahs Las Vegas strip club at 2112 Western Avenue, according to an arrest report.
The man, later identified as Owen by the Clark County Coroner's Office, was taken to University Medical Center with severe injuries to the face and head. Owen was not expected to survive his injuries, the arrest report stated.
Owen died July 27 the following year from blunt force trauma to the head and his manner of death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said in the warrant. The coroner's office said Wednesday that sepsis, pneumonia and a chronic vegetative state were also contributing factors.
Las Vegas police said crime scene investigators collected fingerprints, palm prints, DNA and blood evidence at the scene. A wooden table leg, which had blood and fingerprints on it, was also recovered, the warrant states.
Police connected the fingerprints to Wilcox. Palm prints found on a 1985 Chevrolet Camaro with Ohio license plates found at the scene also matched Wilcox, according to investigators.
Wilcox was interviewed by a cold case investigator on June 1, 2016, the warrant said.
Wilcox said he and a group of four other people, including his brother, stopped behind Cheetahs to examine the rims on the Camaro in the area. Wilcox admitted he and his friends would sometimes steal rims to keep or sell, the warrant said.
Wilcox said he heard an argument between his friends and Owen, the warrant said. Wilcox initially said he intervened because Owen was "getting the best of the fight with his brother," but said he was worried about police having time to respond.
Wilcox said, "I seen the stick on the ground, I picked it up, and I hit [Owen] with it," the warrant said. Wilcox's description of the stick matched that of a table leg found at the scene with blood on it.
No one else in the group hit Owen, Wilcox said. He told police he wasn't trying to kill Owen when he struck him.
The warrant states Owen's car and wallet were stolen from the scene. The vehicle was recovered Oct. 6, 1996 in front of a house not far from where Wilcox resided at the time, the warrant said.
Wilcox was never tried in connection with the case, as investigators didn't link Wilcox's DNA to the scene until 2016.
By then, Wilcox was serving time in Ross County, Ohio in connection with an unrelated 2003 double homicide case out of Columbus.
Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Wilcox was arrested in March 2004 on a felony warrant. According to Franklin County court records, Wilcox was in their custody since Sept. 9, 2005.
Wilcox was sentenced to 40 years to life in connection with the Columbus case. He was expected to appear in Las Vegas court on Dec. 19.
(2) comments
Involuntary manslaughter if he can stick that defense. Otherwise 2nd Degree Murder.
13/90 crowd member! Homies been enjoying those 3 hots & a cot!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.