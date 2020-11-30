LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New details on the death of retired Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh were released by Connecticut fire officials Monday.

The New London Police Department said fire and police officials responded to a house fire around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 18. Officials said initial reports indicated a man was trapped inside of the house.

Firefighters found dark smoke at the back of the residence. Witnesses at the scene told officials that a man, later identified as Hsieh, was locked inside a storage area where the smoke was coming from. Witnesses said they were unable to get Hsieh out.

Emergency responders breached the door of the storage area and got Hsieh out before extinguishing the fire.

Hsieh was initially taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London to treat "severe injuries," officials said. Hsieh was later transferred to Bridgeport Hospital's Burn Center for care.

Hsieh died at Bridgeport Hospital on Nov. 27, police said. The Connecticut Medical Examiner said Monday that Hsieh died of complications of smoke inhalation, and his death was ruled an accident.

Retired Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh died of complications of smoke inhalation, officials say LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The cause of death for retired Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh was ruled to be com…

Police said as of Monday, the investigation in ongoing.

Hsieh graduated from Harvard University and joined the company — then called ShoeSite.com — in 1999. Zappos was sold to Amazon for $1.2 billion in 2009, but Hsieh had remained with the company until his retirement.

For years, Hsieh also worked to revitalize downtown Las Vegas, pledging $350 million in 2013 for redevelopment. The same year he moved Zappos’ headquarters into the former Las Vegas City Hall building.

Hsieh stepped down as Zappos CEO in August and retired without an official announcement. He had served as leader for the downtown Las Vegas-based shoe and clothing seller for more than two decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.