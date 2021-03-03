LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas is adding six new free "little libraries" around the city, bringing the total to 13.
The initiative has been in the community for a couple years now, as a way to encourage academic achievement and youth literary efforts.
Neighbors can travel to a location, take a book, and leave one behind for others to read.
Locations are listed below:
- Cameron Community Park, 6420 W. Smoke Ranch Road
- Heers Park, 6320 Plaza Verde Place
- Historic Westside School, 330 W. Washington Ave.
- Kermit R. Booker Sr. Innovative Elementary School, 2277 N. Martin L. King Blvd.
- Matt Kelly Elementary School, 1900 N. J St.
- Robert Lunt Elementary School, 2701 E. Harris Ave.
- Strong Start Academy, 1617 Alta Drive
- Strong Start Academy at Lorenzi Park, 700 Twin Lakes Drive
- The Harbor – Juvenile Assessment Center, 861 N. Mojave Road
- The Harbor – Juvenile Assessment Center, 6161 W. Charleston Blvd., Building 2
