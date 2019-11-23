LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police released more details of an officer-involved shooting that occurred at McCarran International Airport on Nov. 21.
The suspect in the shooting was identified by LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank as 32-year-old Jordan Henry during a press conference at Metro Police's headquarters on Saturday.
Hank said Henry's prior criminal history included arrests for criminal trespass, two counts of battery against a police officer and obstructing a police officer out of Georgia. Henry also has several previous charges out of Indiana for traffic-related offenses and public intoxication.
Henry was booked in Las Vegas in March 2018 for a misdemeanor DUI, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. He was ordered by the court to serve 30 days in jail, stay out of trouble, complete DUI school and perform 69 hours of community service.
According to court records, Henry completed the tasks ordered by the court throughout June 2018 and paid $685 in fees.
In regards to the officer-involved shooting at McCarran, Henry is facing battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery on a protected person and trespassing charges, according to jail records.
The officer involved in the shooting was identified by LVMPD as Sgt. Jason Hansen, 43. He has been with the department since January 2001 and is assigned to the Airport Bureau, Tourist Safety Division.
Per LVMPD policy, Hansen has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the department's investigation into the shooting.
According to Hank, Henry was supposed to fly out of Las Vegas the day before the shooting, but appeared to have missed his flight.
"[Henry] was not ticketed for any airline on the 21st," Hank said. "He obviously did have a flight he did not take on the 20th, but he was back out there on the 21st."
Hank said it wasn't immediately known if Henry was at McCarran Airport on Nov. 20 since the investigative area is considered so large. Police are also looking at hotel security footage to see if Henry was at McCarran or in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Investigators believe Henry was traveling with someone, and Hank said officers were trying to locate the individual.
At around 2:29 a.m. on Nov. 21, Henry was seen on security footage entering Terminal 3 by the Alaskan Airlines counter. At around 3:12 a.m., Henry was spotted walking to a ticket counter and opened a door used only by airport personnel. Alarms were triggered as Henry walked through the restricted area.
Henry made his way towards the ground level, near the E gates, which lead to Terminal 1, Hank said. As he walked by the C gates at Terminal 1, an airport employee spotted Henry and reported him to the Airport Control Center. The control center then notified police about a "suspicious person within a restricted area."
The first responding officer found Henry near the baggage handling area at the C gates around 4 a.m., Hank said. The officer approached Henry, told him was not allowed in the restricted area and began escorting Henry to the public area at McCarran.
A second officer stepped out of his patrol vehicle to assist the first officer. According to Hanks, the first officer attempted to pat-down Henry, but he became aggressive, pulled away from the officer's grasp. Henry screamed and ran towards the second officer.
Both officers fired their tasers at Henry, but were ineffective, Hank said. Henry continued running towards the second officer, punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground. The officer was knocked unconscious for a few seconds.
The first officer and Hansen began chasing after Henry. Hanks said another responding officer was able to cut Henry off with his patrol vehicle. The suspect turned towards the officers who had been chasing him, screamed once more and ran to one of the officers.
The officer began walking backwards as he fired his taser. According to Hank, the taser was unable to bring Henry down and the officer was punched in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.
Henry turned towards Hansen and began charging at him, Hank said. Hansen ordered the suspect to get on the ground, "but Henry refused to comply." Hansen fired two rounds, striking Henry "in the torso area," causing him to fall onto the ground.
Medical was called to the scene and officers performed "life saving efforts" on Henry, Hank said. The shooting happened at around 4:03 a.m., three minutes after officers located Henry in the restricted area of the airport.
Henry was transported to University Medical Center Trauma and was rushed into surgery. According to Hank, the suspect is stable, but in critical condition. Henry was booked in abstentia in connection to the shooting.
The initial officer whom Henry hit suffered a broken nose, an orbital fracture to his eye, and a fractured finger, according to Hank.
Hank said this incident was the 16th officer shooting for the department, and the 12th non-fatal police shooting for 2019.
Compared to November 2018, LVMPD had responded to 21 officer-involved shootings, 10 of which were non-fatal.
McCarran Airport officials said LVMPD's presence did not impact flight operations.
