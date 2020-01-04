LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas police officer involved in a shooting near The Strip on Jan. 2 was identified in a press release Saturday morning.
Officer Ronald Hornyak, 45, has been with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since August 2004. He is assigned to the Spring Valley Area Command, Community Policing Division.
The suspect in the officer-involved shooting was identified in police booking logs as 93-year-old Robert Thomas on Jan. 3. Thomas faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun in a structure and carrying a concealed weapon.
The shooting occurred on the 4000 block of West Viking Road, near West Flamingo Road and Arville Street. Las Vegas police said a front office employee reported that a resident was verbally arguing with a maintenance worker at the Vista del Valle Apartments.
While on the phone, police dispatch heard several shots fired. When officers arrived, they fired one round at Thomas, grazing his clothing. He dropped his weapon after being ordered by police.
The maintenance worker was taken to University Medical Center for multiple gunshot wounds, according to LVMPD. He is expected to survive his injuries.
In his court appearance on Jan. 3, Thomas was in a wheelchair and required assistance from a bailiff to put on headphones to hear the judge.
His attorneys argued that, based on Thomas' age, he should be allowed to go home. However, prosecutors said Thomas should remain in jail.
One of the lawyers argued that Thomas claimed, after being detained by police, that he would shoot the maintenance worker again, and that Thomas' intent was to cause harm.
"I didn't want to hurt the guy," Thomas said during his court appearance. "I just wanted to screw him over a little."
A Las Vegas judge set Thomas' bail at $25,000.
Officer Hornyak has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of LVMPD's investigation into the shooting.
