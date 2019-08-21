LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said an officer fired at a dog while responding to a call in the southwest valley on Wednesday.
Officers were called to the 9600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Fort Apache Road, about 9:11 a.m., police said. Officers were investigating reports of two people seen armed with handguns, and possibly a shooting into a building.
Police later learned both suspects were firing at buildings using airsoft guns. The suspects were firing the airsoft guns at windows and houses from behind a business complex.
When officers arrived, they noticed one of the suspect has a "Pitbull-type" of dog, Las Vegas police said. One of the suspects immediately ran off and the dog began to go after one of the officers. The dog bit the pant-leg on an officer.
According to police, a second officer fired at the dog using a handgun, and the animal ran away. A suspect was taken into custody and Animal Control later picked up the dog. Police said dog was not injured.
Las Vegas police said they believe one of the suspects owned the canine. The second suspect who took off was later taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.