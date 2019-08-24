LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police identified the off-duty officer who was injured in a shooting in the northwest valley on Wednesday.
The officer was identified as 33-year-old Detective Austin Bone, police said. He has been with the department since September 2009.
According to Las Vegas police, Detective Bone is assigned to the Convention Center Area Command, Tourist Safety Division. He has been placed on administrative leave while Metro investigates the shooting.
On Aug. 22, officers were called to the area of Sunking Street and Dole Avenue, near North Decatur Boulevard and Alexander Road, about 11:30 p.m. Police had received reports that an off-duty officer had been shot.
When police arrived at the scene, police found Bone suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The officer was transported to University Medical Center Trauma for non-life threatening injuries, Las Vegas police said.
During their investigation, LVMPD detectives determined Bone had seen several suspects surround a person and it looked as though that a fight was about to start, police said. Bone approached the group and tried to diffuse the situation.
One of the suspects turned around with a handgun and pointed the weapon at Bone, police said. There was an exchange of gunfire and he was hit. The suspects ran to a vehicle and left the area.
A short while later, a car stop was conducted on a suspect vehicle on Fourth Street and Ogden in downtown Las Vegas, police said. Three suspects were taken into custody, and two were suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured suspects were taken to UMC for treatment.
None of the injuries reported were considered life-threatening.
The suspects were later identified in police booking logs as Devan Allen, 27, and Markquwon Allen, 25. Both suspects were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
According to jail records, both face a count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon.
Both suspects are schedule to appear in Justice Court on Aug. 27 at 7:30 a.m.
This was the 14th officer-involved shooting within LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2019.
