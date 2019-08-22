LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting the northwest valley late Wednesday night.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Sunking Street and Dole Avenue, near North Decatur Boulevard and Alexander Road, about 11:30 p.m. Police had received reports that an off-duty officer had been shot.
When police arrived at the scene, police found the officer suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The officer was transported to University Medical Center Trauma for treatment, Las Vegas police said.
During their investigation, LVMPD detectives determined the off-duty officer saw several suspects surround a person and it looked as though that a fight was about to start, police said. The off-duty officer approached the group and tried to diffuse the situation.
According to Metro Police, one of the suspects turned around with a handgun and pointed at the off-duty officer. There was an exchange of gunfire and the officer was hit.
The suspects ran to a vehicle and left the area, police said. A short while later, a car stop was conducted on a suspect vehicle on Fourth Street and Ogden in downtown Las Vegas.
Three suspects were taken into custody, and two were suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Las Vegas police. The injured suspects were taken to UMC for treatment.
None of the injuries reported were considered life-threatening, according to police.
This was the 14th officer-involved shooting within LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2019.
Anyone with additional information that could help police with their investigation were asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips can also be sent to LVMPD's Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Hope the Officer will be ok. Two out of Three,Good Work.
