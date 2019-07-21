LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer was injured after accidentally shooting himself late Saturday night.
According to police, patrol officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard after receiving reports an off-duty officer accidentally shooting himself.
The officers found the injured man suffering from a single gunshot wound "to the lower body," Las Vegas police said.
The off-duty officer was taken to University Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be okay.
Las Vegas police said no other injuries were reported.
An internal investigation is underway.
