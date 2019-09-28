LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A performance by the cast members of "O" by Cirque du Soleil at the Fountains of Bellagio for the weekend of Sept. 28 was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to a press release.
The shows scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13 will go on as planned.
ORIGINAL REPORT:
Performers from "O" by Cirque du Soleil will take a dip in the Fountains of Bellagio in celebration of the show's more than 10,000 performances.
For two weekends only, September 28 – 29 and October 12 – 13, cast members from "O" will take part in the first-ever acrobatic performances on the Fountains of Bellagio.
As part of the event, performers will showcase variations of two acts from the award-winning show on the Fountains, Cirque du Soleil said in a news release.
All four special performances are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
