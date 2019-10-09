LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A performance Oct. 12 and 13 by the cast of "O" by Cirque du Soleil at the Fountains of Bellagio has been cancelled, according to a media release.
A reason for the cancellation was not given out. The performances that were scheduled for Sept. 28 and 29 were also cancelled for unknown reasons.
A performance by the cast members of "O" by Cirque du Soleil at the Fountains of Bellagio for the weekend of Sept. 28 was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to a press release.
