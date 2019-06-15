LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- O.J. Simpson appears to have officially joined Twitter.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer posted a video on his new account, "@TheRealOJ32," on June 14. The account has not been officially verified by Twitter, but the ex-convict said in the video the account was officially his.
"Now coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read my thoughts and opinions on just about everything," Simpson said. "Now, there's a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there so this one -- @TheRealOJ32 -- is the only official one."
Towards the end of the video, Simpson said he had "some getting even to do."
Coming Soon!!! pic.twitter.com/R1tXOuuLgO— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 15, 2019
The account was launched the same week of the 25th anniversary deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson-Brown, and her friend Ronald Goldman.
The University of Southern California alum was the primary suspect in both deaths and was later acquitted of double murder in 1995. Simpson was ordered by a civil court jury to pay $25 million in punitive damages to Brown and Goldman's families in 1997.
Many had called the case "The Trial of the Century."
In 2008, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison with the possibility of parole after nine years for an armed robbery and kidnapping incident that took place in Las Vegas.
He was granted parole in July 2017 and was released on Oct. 1, 2017.
Simpson currently resides in Las Vegas. He told the Associated Press that life in Las Vegas has been good.
"The town has been good to me," Simpson said. "Everybody I meet seems to be apologizing for what happened to me here."
