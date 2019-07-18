LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office is cautioning consumers to be aware of a recent phone scam.
The robotic voice calling identifies itself as a representative of the "Department of Social Security Administration" and tells people their Social Security number has been suspended due to suspicious activity, the sheriff's office said in a release. The call then prompts people to press one for more information about the case.
Anyone receiving a call of this nature is advised to hang up, the sheriff's office said. They should not interact with the caller or give out any personal information.
Anyone with additional tips is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 775-751-7000 or sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.