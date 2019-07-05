LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office is partnering with state agencies to enforce speed safety laws.
Through July 14, extra officers will be dedicated to enforcing these laws as part of an effort to increase safety on Nevada roads, according to a news release.
Funding for the extra patrols comes from a Joining Forces grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, according to the sheriff's office.
Joining Forces is a multijurisdictional program with a goal of at reducing injuries from crashes through statewide enforcement in the areas of driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving and seatbelt and pedestrian safety, the release said.
In 2017, speeding killed 9,717 people, more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities that year, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.