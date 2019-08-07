LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office is joining law enforcement agencies across the state to provide extra enforcement of pedestrian safety laws.
The additional enforcement is taking place now through Aug. 16. Citations will be issued to both drivers and pedestrians who are breaking the law.
Nevada ranks among the top 10 states for pedestrian fatalities, the sheriff's office said in a release. Between 2013 and 2017, 393 pedestrians died and 789 were seriously injured on Nevada roads.
State law requires pedestrians to use crosswalks, sidewalks and pedestrian bridges, and to obey all traffic signs and signals.
