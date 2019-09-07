PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies and law enforcement found a possible phencyclidine (PCP) manufacturing lab in Pahrump on Friday.
According to Sgt. Adam Tippettes with NCSO, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were called to the 4600 block of Navajo Boulevard around 1 a.m. on Sept. 6 after receiving reports of "noxious odors."
When crews arrived, two men were spotted running from the scene, Tippettes said. Deputies with the sheriff's office were able to apprehend a third man who had a warrant our for his arrest.
A search warrant was obtained for the Navajo Boulevard address. According to Tippettes, deputies discovered on scene what appeared to be a secret drug lab.
Deputies and detectives were at the site for the rest of the day investigating and collecting evidence, Tippettes said. Other agencies were involved in the investigation and clean-up. A hazardous waste company in Las Vegas assisted "in the collection and disposal of chemicals found at the scene."
In total, law enforcement discovered more than 2,300 pounds of solvents and "precursors" for PCP manufacturing.
PCP, also known as "angel dust," is a drug used for mind-altering effects. The drug is a dissociative anesthetic. PCP can cause hallucinations, distorted perceptions of sounds and violent behavior.
According to Tippettes, the man who was arrested for the unrelated warrant was 73-year-old Mitchell Ell of Pahrump. He was booked for failing to appear in court.
The sheriff's office thanked all the responsive agencies who helped with investigating, evidence collecting and clean-up of the scene.
