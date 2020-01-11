PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- A stolen-vehicle pursuit led to a deputy being dragged in the parking lot of the Gold Town Casino on Saturday.
Deputies stopped the vehicle for a traffic offense, according to a video release from the Nye County Sherrif's Office. During the stop, deputies learned the vehicle was stolen.
As the deputies were trying to take the suspect into custody, the driver took off, running into a sheriff's office motorcycle and dragging a deputy.
Deputies pursued the vehicle for several minutes, the release said. The vehicle eventually drove down Highway 160 on a sidewalk, drove over the rocks in front of the Gold Town Casino and came to a stop in the parking lot.
The suspect then left the vehicle and fled on foot, the release said. Deputies apprehended him in the Gold Town parking lot. He was arrested and taken to Desert View Hospital. He will be booked on "numerous" charges related to this incident.
The deputy who was dragged suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Desert View Hospital for treatment.
At some point during the pursuit, the suspect dropped off a passenger, the release said. Deputies have found the passenger, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Nevada Highway Patrol assisted the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
