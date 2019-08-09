PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested on luring a child with use of a computer following a Facebook Messenger sting operation.
NCSO identified the men as Gilbert Rivera, 19, and Shawn Kelley, 33, both from Pahrump. Both were booked into the Nye County Detention Center and are facing luring a child with use of a computer charges.
Rivera is facing an additional charge of lewdness with a child by a person over the age of 18.
On July 31, deputies and detectives conducted an investigation of lewdness with a child, a release from the Sheriff's Office said. Detectives spoke to a father whose 14-year-old daughter was having "sexual conversations" with a man on her phone.
The man, Rivera, had asked the girl to perform sexual acts on him, and referenced past incidents where he and the daughter had previous sexual contact, the Sheriff's Office said.
According to the release, the daughter's phone was taken by detectives for further investigation. By using the Facebook Messenger app on the phone, detectives were able to speak with Rivera.
Law enforcement pretended to be the daughter during conversations with Rivera, the Sheriff's Office said. During these chats, Rivera spoke about the sexual acts he wished to perform on the 14-year-old girl. He made plans to meet with the girl on July 31 with a friend of his.
Rivera told the girl she needed to tell his friend she was turning 17 because "he was concerned about going to jail," the release said. Detectives made plans to meet with Rivera at a pizza shop in Pahrump.
A Sheriff's Office deputy was used as a decoy for the 14-year-old girl for the meetup, NCSO said. Rivera was taken into custody after the deputy revealed he was a law enforcement officer. Rivera admitted he was there to meet the girl "and planned on having sex with her."
According to the release, on Aug. 5, detectives continued investigating the case by using the same Facebook Messenger account to continue speaking with Kelley.
Detectives continued to pretend to be the 14-year-old girl while messaging Kelley. The Sheriff's Office said Kelley did not care that the girl was 14 and made plans to meet with her that night after she snuck out of her house. He also planned on having sex with the minor.
Another Sheriff's Office deputy was used as a decoy for the meetup and waited for Kelley to arrive. NCSO said Kelley was detained when he approached the park where he planned to meet the 14-year-old. While searching Kelley's backpack, detectives found methamphetamine.
According to the Sheriff's Office, he faces an additional possession of a controlled substance charge.
