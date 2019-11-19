HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday night the arrest of one of its deputies.
Deputy Kevin McBrayer, 49, was arrested by fellow deputies on Nov. 19.
According to Lt. Adam Tippetts, the department got a tip that McBrayer was under the influence while on duty. He was "observed" by other deputies and they said he appeared to be high while on duty.
The department took blood samples and searched McBrayer's home, then placed him under arrest. He faces one charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance.
It was not immediately known what substance McBrayer is accused of using.
Tippetts said additional charges were likely. McBrayer was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
